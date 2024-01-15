Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,788 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $75.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

