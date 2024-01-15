Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average is $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

