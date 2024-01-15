Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $128.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $265,833.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $265,833.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

