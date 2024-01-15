Zcash Market Cap Achieves $386.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $386.76 million and $42.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $23.69 or 0.00055437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00062129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

