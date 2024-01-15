Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Zephyr Minerals Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.37.

About Zephyr Minerals

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

