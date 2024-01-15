ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

ZFOXW opened at $0.01 on Monday. ZeroFox has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZeroFox stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 249,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

