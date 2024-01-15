Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Short Interest Update

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,772,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $302,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

