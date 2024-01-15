Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.32. 4,542,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.10. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

