Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 593,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 376,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

