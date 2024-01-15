Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 33,673 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.04. 425,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.35. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

