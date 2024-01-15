Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys Shares of 11,316 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 212,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

