Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

