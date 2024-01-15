Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. 2,718,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

