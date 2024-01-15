Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $230,000 Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,386 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 808,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 704,416 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 142,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,276.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 59,198 shares during the last quarter.

PGHY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,011. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

