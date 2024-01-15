Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $396,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. 1,675,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,289. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.