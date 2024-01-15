Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $299,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $37,550,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $976,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,383 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

