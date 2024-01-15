Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

