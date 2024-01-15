Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.42. 1,885,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,422. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

