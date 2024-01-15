Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. 2,223,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

