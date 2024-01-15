Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. 1,646,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

