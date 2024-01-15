Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1,504.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.66. 382,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,678. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.