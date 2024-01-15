Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after buying an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,897,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. 309,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

