Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 222,392 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,392 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 630,800 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

