Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 284 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.71. 6,833,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

