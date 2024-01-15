Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $230.77 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

