10,027 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

MRVL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. 1,614,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121,918. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,040. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

