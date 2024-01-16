10,343 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,637 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146,545 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

