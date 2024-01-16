10,800 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $843,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $12,088,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 3,787,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

