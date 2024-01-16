12,562 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 293,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.