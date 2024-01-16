1,350 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Eaton comprises about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $241.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $244.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

