15,000 Shares in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,961,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVV. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

