180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $4,675,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,433,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

