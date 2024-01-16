180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,669 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 156.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

