180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FCX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,498,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,114. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

