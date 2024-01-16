180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,435 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,458 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. UiPath makes up 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Down 0.4 %

UiPath stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 8,728,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

