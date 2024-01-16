180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 86 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.79 and a 200-day moving average of $234.26.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

