180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of BA traded down $17.18 on Tuesday, reaching $200.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,038,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,139,499. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day moving average of $218.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.