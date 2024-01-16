180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.01. 2,041,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,707. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

