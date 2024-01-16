180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 569,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,737. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

