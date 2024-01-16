180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 14,951,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,606,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.