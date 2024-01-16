180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,357. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

