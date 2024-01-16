180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $169.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

