180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 2,528,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,718. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.