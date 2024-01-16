180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $681.49. 1,617,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $686.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

