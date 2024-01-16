180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.