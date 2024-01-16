183 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $21.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,680.54. The stock had a trading volume of 102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,550.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,363.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,040.47 and a 52 week high of $1,681.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.