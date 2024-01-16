2,000 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

VNO traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 855,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,009. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

