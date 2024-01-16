2,030 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. MongoDB comprises about 3.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.98. 1,009,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,721. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $442.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

