2,517 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Stock Down 0.8 %

IOSP opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

