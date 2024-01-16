2,980 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Marriott International makes up about 2.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

MAR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $228.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

